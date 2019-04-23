Strs Ohio Sells 98,886 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,929,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 373,375.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,602,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,863,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5,671.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.04.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

