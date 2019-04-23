Strs Ohio Has $11.80 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,019 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,262.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,653 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

HPP opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $198.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

