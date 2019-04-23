Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $4.86 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,531,000 after buying an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,751,000 after buying an additional 3,487,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,382,000 after buying an additional 723,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $657,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/strategic-financial-services-inc-has-4-86-million-stake-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.