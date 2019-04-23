Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,029 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,011,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,625 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 15,304,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,184,000 after purchasing an additional 354,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,689 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,484,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

