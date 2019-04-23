Stifel Financial Corp Invests $66,000 in IRIDEX Co. (IRIX)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 28,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on IRIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
