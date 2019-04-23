State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $620,000 Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,967.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,413 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $441,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,121,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

