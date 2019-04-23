Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Given a $158.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $133.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.12.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $145.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,700.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,307.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $71,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,579. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

