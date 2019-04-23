StableUSD Trading Down 0.3% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $788,422.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00017889 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00419743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.01023386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00190195 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 5,803,839 tokens.

The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

