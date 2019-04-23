STAAR Surgical (STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 217,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,564. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 2.10. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $271,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $655,538. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 903.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.