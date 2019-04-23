Spectiv (SIG) Achieves Market Cap of $465,095.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Spectiv has a market cap of $465,095.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.01034195 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00191489 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001404 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,050,488 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

