Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.21.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,455. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

