Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,300 Southern Co (SO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Southern by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 18,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $11,975,035.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,167,533.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,341 shares of company stock worth $19,342,988. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. 155,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,032. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

