SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. 170,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,132. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

