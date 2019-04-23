SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) Position Reduced by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,380,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 303,247 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,320.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,744,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,664,240 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,368,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,378,000 after buying an additional 132,965 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 837,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 309,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,532. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

