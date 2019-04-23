Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $861,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,529,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. 182,793 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7269 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

