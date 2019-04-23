Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (VTWV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV VTWV traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.02. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 has a one year low of $97.33 and a one year high of $114.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

