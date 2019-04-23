Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Canon (CAJ) Share Price

News headlines about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canon earned a news impact score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canon has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $35.92.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canon will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. Canon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

