Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.55 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Smith Micro Software an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMSI. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. 91,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.33. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

