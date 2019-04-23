Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 12,610 Shares of TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. TiVo makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in TiVo were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

TiVo stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of -0.06. TiVo Corp has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $168.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. TiVo’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TiVo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

