Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$5.88 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.48 and a 12 month high of C$8.42.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

