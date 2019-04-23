SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Position Increased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,870,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,900 shares during the period. SK Telecom accounts for 7.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $70,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 10,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

