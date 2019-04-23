SITE Centers (SITC) Announces Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $113.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. SITE Centers updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.14-1.19 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.14-1.19 EPS.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. 1,190,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,880. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

