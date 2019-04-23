Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Holdings Boosted by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Sinovac Biotech accounts for 0.6% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings in Sinovac Biotech were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in Sinovac Biotech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 104,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinovac Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVA remained flat at $$6.47 during trading on Tuesday. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About Sinovac Biotech

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines against human infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company's product portfolio includes vaccines against hepatitis A and B, enterovirus 71 (EV71), seasonal influenza, H5N1 and H1N1 pandemic influenza, and mumps, as well as hand, foot, and mouth diseases.

