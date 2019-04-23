SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 60.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SilverBow Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $2.92. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $88.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

