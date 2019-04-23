Shutterfly (SFLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Shutterfly to post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by ($0.09). Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Shutterfly’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shutterfly to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFLY opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

SFLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In related news, SVP Tracy Layney sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $227,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $239,570.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,881. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

