Shockwave Medical (SWAV) vs. Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Financial Survey

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Becton Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Shockwave Medical does not pay a dividend. Becton Dickinson and pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton Dickinson and has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shockwave Medical and Becton Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 3 0 0 2.00 Becton Dickinson and 0 4 6 1 2.73

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $257.45, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Becton Dickinson and’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton Dickinson and is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Becton Dickinson and’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Becton Dickinson and $15.98 billion 3.79 $311.00 million $11.01 20.44

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A Becton Dickinson and 5.69% 14.65% 5.78%

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Shockwave Medical on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

