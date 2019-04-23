Shift (SHIFT) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00007512 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Shift has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $102,887.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000080 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,047,424 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, IDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.