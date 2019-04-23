Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 134.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $444.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.43.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total value of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total value of $593,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $451.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

