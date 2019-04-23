Sentinel (SENT) Market Cap Achieves $2.78 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $3,019.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000306 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000255 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

