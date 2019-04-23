Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 1,113.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 16th.

NYSE SA opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.23 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

