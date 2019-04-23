SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,407.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $73,510.00 and approximately $10,407.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

