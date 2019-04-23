Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,543,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 989.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,147,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 846,445 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,441,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,778,000 after acquiring an additional 624,065 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,147,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,482,000 after acquiring an additional 470,447 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $70.06. 1,026,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,835. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.288 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx-shares-bought-by-blue-bell-private-wealth-management-llc.html.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.