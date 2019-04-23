Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Holdings Cut by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 604,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,728. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

