Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,629 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,693,000 after buying an additional 680,198 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,978.3% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 3,459,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,102 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after purchasing an additional 775,550 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,054,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 377,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 570,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,560. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

