Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $15.42 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 2,503,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,793. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $15.42 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/schaper-benz-wise-investment-counsel-inc-wi-has-15-42-million-holdings-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.