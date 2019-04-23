SaluS (SLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.16 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $8.06 or 0.00144319 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and CryptoBridge. During the last week, SaluS has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $5,003.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004301 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010233 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000148 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002729 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001000 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

