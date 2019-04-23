Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $347,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 135,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

In other Prospect Capital news, insider John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,335,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,964,170.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,467. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $187.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Prospect Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Prospect Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/sage-capital-advisors-llc-has-347000-position-in-prospect-capital-co-psec.html.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.