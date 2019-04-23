Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 5,414 Shares

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,496.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Istar Inc. bought 8,300 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $190,817.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Istar Inc. bought 7,307 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $166,453.46.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Istar Inc. bought 7,299 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $163,570.59.

On Thursday, April 4th, Istar Inc. bought 7,359 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,486.72.

On Monday, April 1st, Istar Inc. bought 5,600 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,464.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Istar Inc. bought 7,204 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,635.64.

On Monday, March 25th, Istar Inc. bought 7,150 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $146,074.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,700 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $159,313.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Istar Inc. bought 8,400 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $167,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,225 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $140,309.50.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Safety Income & Growth’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays raised Safety Income & Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

