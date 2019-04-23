Rubicon Minerals (RMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 34600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a market cap of $78.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 280 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

