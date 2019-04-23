Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 8,259 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$883,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,427.44.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.11, for a total transaction of C$843,342.18.

On Friday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.65, for a total transaction of C$839,492.66.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.57, for a total transaction of C$822,366.80.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$107.04 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.10 and a 1-year high of C$107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.19. The firm had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.63000068692766 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

