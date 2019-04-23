Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7704 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

