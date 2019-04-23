Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after buying an additional 110,169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,453,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 66,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,926,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,146,000 after purchasing an additional 101,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.39.

MDT stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.36. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

