Roth Capital Analysts Give Sequans Communications (SQNS) a $3.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.23.

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,385. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 91.72% and a negative return on equity of 523.25%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,976 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 8.96% of Sequans Communications worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

