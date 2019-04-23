Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 53.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.29. The company had a trading volume of 542,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $353.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.11.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total value of $2,660,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $1,869,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,391.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $8,115,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

