Rollins (ROL) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Rollins stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.49. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $444.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.61 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Rollins by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Rollins by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Rollins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

