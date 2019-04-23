Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHK) Receives €21.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.71 ($25.25).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

RHK stock opened at €26.00 ($30.23) on Friday. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1 year low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 1 year high of €28.30 ($32.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

