Reviewing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) & Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals $18.90 million 3.04 -$72.16 million ($1.37) -0.78 Onconova Therapeutics $1.23 million 18.88 -$20.57 million ($4.99) -0.79

Onconova Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals. Onconova Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals -381.71% -72.26% -59.44% Onconova Therapeutics -1,675.33% -336.39% -106.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.23, suggesting a potential upside of 295.64%. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 420.30%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals beats Onconova Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It conducted Phase III clinical trials with eravacycline through investigating Gram-negative infections treated with eravacycline (IGNITE). The company has completed IGNITE1 and IGNITE4, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of eravacycline with IV administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; IGNITE2, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of eravacycline with IV-to-oral transition therapy for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI); and IGNITE3, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of eravacycline with IV administration for the treatment of cUTI. It is also developing TP-271, a synthetic broad-spectrum fluorocycline that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a synthetic fluorocycline derivative, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize eravacycline for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections and other indications in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS. The company also develops Briciclib, which is in Phase I multi-site dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, it has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA; and a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

