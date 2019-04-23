Reviewing Microwave Filter (MFCO) and Integral Technologies (ITKG)

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Integral Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Microwave Filter has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Technologies has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter -1.03% -3.14% -2.10% Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microwave Filter and Integral Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.31 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Integral Technologies $70,000.00 153.31 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Microwave Filter has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Microwave Filter and Integral Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Integral Technologies beats Microwave Filter on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

Integral Technologies Company Profile

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

