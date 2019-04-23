Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 192.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,156,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total transaction of $501,861.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,404,980.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,496. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.45.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

