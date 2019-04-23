Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,257.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 475,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

